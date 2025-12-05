Marshall Wace LLP Has $164.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,111,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $164,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,079,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $274,959,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after buying an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.