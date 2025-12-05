Marshall Wace LLP Sells 689,854 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 689,854 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $171,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,823,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,042,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,268,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $663.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $659.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

