Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 470.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137,548 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $256,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $228.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.90. The firm has a market cap of $404.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 496.97%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

