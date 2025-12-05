Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $136,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,430,000 after purchasing an additional 376,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,089,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Five Below Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 6.96%.Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.