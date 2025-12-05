Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1,821.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,944.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $32.39.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Could Ross Stores Stock Hit $200 by Christmas? Here Are 3 Reasons Analysts Think So
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Trade Desk: After a 70% Plunge, This Could Be The Time to Buy
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.