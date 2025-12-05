Sempra Energy $SRE Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 786.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623,637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $224,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $698,081.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,731.20. The trade was a 15.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $137,983.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,093.78. This trade represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,693 shares of company stock worth $5,507,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $90.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.63%.The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

