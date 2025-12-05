WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 40,955 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,955 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $280.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.56 and its 200 day moving average is $233.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

