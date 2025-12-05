Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,526,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 502,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

