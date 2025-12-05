Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 11,368 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

