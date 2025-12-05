Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 780.0% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Cfra Research upgraded Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $182.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

