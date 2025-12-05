Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Liberty Global PLC $LILAK

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,328,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.16% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 45.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $5.10 to $8.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 46.60% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.