Saiph Capital LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Saiph Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.68. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 16,332,883 shares in the company, valued at $424,001,642.68. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $151.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $199.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

