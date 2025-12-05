SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.76. SentinelOne has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $26.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. New Street Research set a $23.00 price target on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $207,421.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 579,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,116.83. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,508 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $159,014.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,947.84. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,206. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 540.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 170,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

