Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF $OSEA

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.46% of Harbor International Compounders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 717,306 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,416,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,743,000 after purchasing an additional 331,954 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,361,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,121,000 after purchasing an additional 210,333 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 155,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 279.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 145,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Harbor International Compounders ETF alerts:

Harbor International Compounders ETF Price Performance

Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $538.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.85. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.