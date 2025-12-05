Lingotto Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,430,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Sibanye Gold comprises 4.4% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned approximately 4.02% of Sibanye Gold worth $205,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,752,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,214,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 1,136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,495,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after buying an additional 3,212,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the second quarter worth $7,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Sibanye Gold stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.