SCS Capital Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,058.36. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.