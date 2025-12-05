SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 260,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $111,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 63.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of VNO stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

