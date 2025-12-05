North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,511.88. The trade was a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $545,074.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,924.04. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 152,011 shares of company stock worth $39,835,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fox Advisors increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.45.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $265.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.21 and its 200-day moving average is $186.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $297.88.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

