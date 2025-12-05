Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 199,871 Shares of Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,871 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macro Bank were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Macro Bank by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 3,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the first quarter worth about $328,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Macro Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macro Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Macro Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Macro Bank Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $668.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.11%. Research analysts predict that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Macro Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.3486 dividend. This is a boost from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.14%.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

