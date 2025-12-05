Indus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Indus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 71.3% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $56,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE HDB opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

