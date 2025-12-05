Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.1% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $823,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $337.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.07. The company has a market capitalization of $562.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

