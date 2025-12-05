Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,321,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,903 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $26,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 420.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.85. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Shapiro purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $98,126.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. This trade represents a 262.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $984,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,275,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,455,820. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $363,326 and sold 1,911,445 shares valued at $15,560,635. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

