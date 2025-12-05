iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,061 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

