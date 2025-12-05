SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 303,466 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,466 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,440,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,177,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,728 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,566,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,185,000 after buying an additional 164,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,995,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,650,000 after buying an additional 854,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at $471,606.85. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $48.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.Truist Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

