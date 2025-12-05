SCS Capital Management LLC Has $286.51 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

SCS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,964,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,302 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $286,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,187,000 after buying an additional 4,920,805 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,525,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,094 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,800,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,511,000 after acquiring an additional 151,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,556,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,893,000 after acquiring an additional 63,947 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

