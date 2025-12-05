SCS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,523 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $32,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $303.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

