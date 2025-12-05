Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 50.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial
In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $75,176.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. This represents a 7.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,941,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
