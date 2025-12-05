Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 50.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $75,176.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. This represents a 7.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,941,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.