M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.67.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

