SCS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $29,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 398,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 27.2%

VSGX stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $67.15.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

