SCS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

SCS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 566,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,301 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $41,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

