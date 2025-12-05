M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Position in QXO, Inc. $QXO

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of QXO by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in QXO by 22.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in QXO by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QXO during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in QXO by 1,740.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QXO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $28.00 price objective on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QXO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

Shares of QXO stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.42.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. QXO had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20726.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

