BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Natl Bk Canada

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of DOOO opened at $75.29 on Thursday. BRP has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $78.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.71 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,847,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 962,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BRP by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 729,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,369,000 after purchasing an additional 612,113 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 427,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,537,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

