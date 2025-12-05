Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 902,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 98,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Inomin Mines Stock Up 20.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 4.97.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

