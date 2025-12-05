M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. CIBC lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.68. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.20%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

