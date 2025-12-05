M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,765,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,763,000 after buying an additional 78,863 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 55,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.48. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.