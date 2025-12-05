Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho raised Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price target on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $469.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.91. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $34.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,892. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard M. Berk bought 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,701.50. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.