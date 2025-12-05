Aneri Jambusaria Sells 80 Shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total value of $28,198.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,344.96. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $369.18 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.83 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.96 and its 200-day moving average is $360.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The company's revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in LPL Financial by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $455.00 target price on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

