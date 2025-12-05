M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $768,000 in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $27.20 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.
Insider Transactions at Pinterest
In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,759. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
