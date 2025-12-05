M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $768,000 in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $27.20 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,759. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

