Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of TCOM opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.13. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,884,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,238 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,044,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,562 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,836 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 220,646.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,019,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,385 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,979,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,428,000 after buying an additional 872,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

