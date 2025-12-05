M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

