Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $23.35 Million Stock Holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. $TEO

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,644,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom were worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 152,837 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Get Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom alerts:

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Stock Down 1.6%

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.15. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Dividend Announcement

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom ( NYSE:TEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.20 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

(Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.