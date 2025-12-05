Lingotto Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,530,419,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $844,137,000. Amundi boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after buying an additional 1,187,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after buying an additional 1,099,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.00. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

