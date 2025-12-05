Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 183.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 103.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,119,000 after buying an additional 75,852,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

