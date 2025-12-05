Insider Selling: Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $30,843.00 in Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director James Beer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $30,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,322.12. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.
Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Docusign by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 5.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter valued at $2,039,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
