Insider Selling: Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $30,843.00 in Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director James Beer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $30,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,322.12. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Docusign

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docusign

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Docusign by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 5.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter valued at $2,039,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.