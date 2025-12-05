Richard Cook Sells 1,787 Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) SVP Richard Cook sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $34,095.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,842.44. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack In The Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $19.33 on Friday. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $365.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $326.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.23 million. Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jack In The Box

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 96.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jack In The Box by 165.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Jack In The Box by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Jack In The Box by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack In The Box from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack In The Box in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack In The Box from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

