Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Shares Acquired by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063,482 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco comprises about 1.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $74,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 738.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,542,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465,514 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,646,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,278,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002,310 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,641,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,497,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,296 shares during the period.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.3502 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 52.1%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.09.

View Our Latest Report on Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.