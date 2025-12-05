Lingotto Investment Management LLP Purchases 13,180,065 Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. $NG

Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,902,954 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180,065 shares during the period. Novagold Resources makes up about 3.0% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Novagold Resources worth $142,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 518.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,770,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novagold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $8,180,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Novagold Resources during the second quarter worth about $6,701,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Novagold Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 18,591,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Novagold Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,306,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,822 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NG shares. Zacks Research lowered Novagold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Novagold Resources Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 26.91 and a current ratio of 26.91.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.