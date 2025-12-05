Sarah Super Sells 2,114 Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Super sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $40,335.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,771.20. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack In The Box Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Jack In The Box stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $365.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $326.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.23 million. Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Jack In The Box in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jack In The Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jack In The Box from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack In The Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack In The Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 165.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack In The Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Jack In The Box by 7,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Jack In The Box by 136.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

