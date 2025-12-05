JB Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Varex Imaging $VREX

JB Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 168.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,804,000 after acquiring an additional 442,628 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,617.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 323,587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,497,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 277,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 88.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 414,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 194,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 237.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VREX opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.32%.The firm had revenue of $228.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.26 million. Varex Imaging has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Varex Imaging from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

