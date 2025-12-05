Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. YPF Sociedad Anonima makes up approximately 2.0% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 208.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 44,874 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anonima has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price Performance

Shares of YPF opened at $36.67 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. YPF Sociedad Anonima had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

